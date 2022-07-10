WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lpwm LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

VTV stock opened at $133.09 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.16 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.20.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

