WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 901 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 55.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 729 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 468.8% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 73.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. Citigroup downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.88.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NSC opened at $226.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $236.41 and its 200 day moving average is $260.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $219.31 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to reacquire up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.