Woodcoin (LOG) Market Cap Achieves $27.97 Million

Woodcoin (LOG) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 10th. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for about $3.48 or 0.00016492 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $27.97 million and approximately $119,025.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Woodcoin has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,110.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,182.08 or 0.05599578 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00026676 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.04 or 0.00246534 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.45 or 0.00599004 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00072347 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $107.65 or 0.00509943 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

LOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

