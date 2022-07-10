Wrapped Bitcoin Achieves Market Cap of $5.34 Billion (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $21,037.07 or 0.99675942 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $5.34 billion and approximately $116.54 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00041449 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00024312 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004723 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001335 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 253,789 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

