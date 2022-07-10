Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) PT Lowered to $85.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $99.00 to $85.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.70.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $65.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.52. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $62.89 and a 52 week high of $93.86.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.16 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 19.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 36.78%.

In other news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 30,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $2,424,660.14. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WH. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

