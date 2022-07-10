YooShi (YOOSHI) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. In the last week, YooShi has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. YooShi has a total market cap of $34.36 million and approximately $518,285.00 worth of YooShi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YooShi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00122807 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004863 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00015919 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000325 BTC.

