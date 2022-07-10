ZelaaPayAE Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1,231.00 (ZPAE)

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 10th. In the last week, ZelaaPayAE has traded 39% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZelaaPayAE has a total market capitalization of $2,072.57 and $1,231.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZelaaPayAE coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZelaaPayAE alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004832 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007353 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000809 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000067 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000431 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000211 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE Coin Profile

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) is a coin. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,022,159 coins. ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZelaaPayAE is www.zelaapay.ae

According to CryptoCompare, “ZPAE is a cryptocurrency for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other parts of the Arab Emirates. ZPAYae claims to make it easier to store, share or use your assets in the format of a cryptocurrency. With ZPAYae, you can transfer Emirati dirham (AED) – and in the future other fiat currencies as well. “

Buying and Selling ZelaaPayAE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelaaPayAE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelaaPayAE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZelaaPayAE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZelaaPayAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZelaaPayAE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.