Zynecoin Trading 29.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ZYN)

Zynecoin (ZYN) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. One Zynecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00002016 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Zynecoin has traded up 29.5% against the US dollar. Zynecoin has a market capitalization of $14.00 million and $37,764.00 worth of Zynecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,231.62 or 0.99998210 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00009129 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004708 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Zynecoin Profile

ZYN is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2019. Zynecoin’s total supply is 96,017,250 coins and its circulating supply is 32,713,186 coins. The official website for Zynecoin is www.zynecoin.io . Zynecoin’s official Twitter account is @zynecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zynecoin is a cryptocurrency token created with the intention of providing back and support to African startups and humanitarian initiatives. The Zynecoin token will also split mining commissions so that a healthy portion of them will be used to contribute directly to African state treasury funds. “

