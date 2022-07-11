1,019 Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Bought by Mcdaniel Terry & Co.

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.5% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth $333,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 6.8% during the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 13.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Lewis Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 3.8% during the first quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total transaction of $1,021,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,340,550.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $973,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,310 shares of company stock worth $2,306,857. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.
Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.
CMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen cut their price target on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.50.
Cummins Profile (Get Rating)
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cummins (CMI)
- Five Below Stock is a Recession Play
- Here’s How to Dollar Cost Average into Positions in a Bear Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.