17,462 Shares in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Purchased by Advisory Services & Investments LLC

Advisory Services & Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,000. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up about 1.4% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 17,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 14,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BOND traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.13. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,497. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $93.07 and a twelve month high of $112.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.09 and a 200 day moving average of $101.31.

