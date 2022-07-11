255,874 Shares in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Purchased by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 255,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,289,000. iShares MSCI Canada ETF makes up 2.2% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Financial Management Professionals Inc. owned 0.21% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,537,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,819,000 after buying an additional 1,608,872 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,816,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,805,000 after acquiring an additional 41,849 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,143,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,057,000 after purchasing an additional 28,637 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 959,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,566,000 after purchasing an additional 59,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 739,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,426,000 after purchasing an additional 52,847 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWC stock traded down $0.51 on Monday, hitting $33.24. 54,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,694,455. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $32.56 and a twelve month high of $41.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.67.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

