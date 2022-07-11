30,500 Shares in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Bought by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 30,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,685,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,829,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $1,591,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on IDXX shares. StockNews.com cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $628.86.

Shares of IDXX stock traded down $6.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $371.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $364.22 and a 200-day moving average of $470.61. The company has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.50 and a 12-month high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

