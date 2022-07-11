4,294 Shares in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Bought by Threadgill Financial LLC

Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,294 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 56,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 57,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OXY. Barclays raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.05.

Shares of OXY stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.25. 307,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,768,936. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.73 and a 200 day moving average of $51.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $74.04. The firm has a market cap of $55.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.92.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $7,860,681.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,063.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 8,174,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.94 per share, for a total transaction of $473,614,770.32. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 171,569,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,940,737,003.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 31,475,385 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,169,807. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

