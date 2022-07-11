51,300 Shares in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Bought by Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. bought a new position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 51,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of BP by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in BP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

BP stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.30. 294,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,161,150. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.29. BP p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $34.30. The company has a market cap of $89.28 billion, a PE ratio of -5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.51. BP had a positive return on equity of 18.70% and a negative net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $49.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.3276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.84%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of BP from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BP from GBX 480 ($5.81) to GBX 500 ($6.05) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of BP from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.87.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

