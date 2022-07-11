5,925 Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Bought by Magnolia Wealth Management LLC

Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 128.2% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.
In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at $29,647,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE GD traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $221.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,780. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.85 and its 200-day moving average is $224.95. The company has a market cap of $61.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.90. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $182.66 and a 52 week high of $254.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
