91,245 Shares in Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC) Bought by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 91,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned 1.23% of Brookline Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kepos Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition by 364.6% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 382,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 364,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 120,636 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $675,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 33,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. 51.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCAC stock opened at $10.17 on Monday. Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average of $10.08.

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire companies in the life sciences sector.

