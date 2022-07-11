Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Acquires Shares of 115,600 Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 115,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,317,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Marriott International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 6.2% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its holdings in Marriott International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 17,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.36.

In related news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $674,695.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,561,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MAR traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $136.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,009. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.67. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.23 and a 1 year high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

About Marriott International (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.