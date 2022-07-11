Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Has $47.67 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.9% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $47,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 239.4% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 13,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 21,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after buying an additional 9,833 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $2,194,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 41,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,158,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.98.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,772 shares of company stock valued at $9,131,037. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

META traded down $6.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $164.50. 247,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,268,637. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.95. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.25 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

