Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Increases Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. owned about 0.06% of Parker-Hannifin worth $23,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Mendel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at $359,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 32,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. 80.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $247.28. 5,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,607. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.55. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $230.44 and a twelve month high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 27.07%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 41.14%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PH shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.69.

In other news, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,998,483.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $267.78 per share, with a total value of $535,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,238.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

