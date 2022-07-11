Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $13,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI set a $94.00 price target on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.40.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,704,017.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CBRE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,955. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.68 and a 1-year high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.21.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

