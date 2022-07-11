Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Sells 45,200 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,300 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 45,200 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,507,971,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 393.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,153,219 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,311 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,119,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Walmart by 464.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,572,091 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $225,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,769 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $124.94. The stock had a trading volume of 30,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,755,490. The company has a market cap of $342.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.02. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.74.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

