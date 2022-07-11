Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Acquires 7,900 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,200 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan makes up about 2.0% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $11,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,817,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,080,385,000 after buying an additional 12,060,475 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,639,592 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,780,870,000 after purchasing an additional 611,927 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,853,445 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,038,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,521 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,550,497 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,021,538,000 after purchasing an additional 219,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,541,750 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $773,747,000 after purchasing an additional 397,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

FCX traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,457,047. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.59. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The stock has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.70%.

FCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

In other news, Director Hugh Grant acquired 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,872. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

