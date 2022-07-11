Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Has $4.52 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. Ecolab makes up about 0.8% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ECL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ecolab by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,885,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,430,288,000 after buying an additional 1,403,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ecolab by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,479,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,698,604,000 after purchasing an additional 191,446 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,075,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $953,262,000 after buying an additional 97,763 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,879,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $910,146,000 after buying an additional 248,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,444,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $807,934,000 after buying an additional 47,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $1.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $154.54. 5,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,457,543. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.82 and a 52-week high of $238.93.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

ECL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.94.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,134.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

