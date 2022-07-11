Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Newmont makes up approximately 1.2% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $6,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 132,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of Newmont by 53.1% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 37,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 12,972 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 55.7% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Newmont by 1.0% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 144,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 16.6% during the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $213,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,027,930.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,501,968.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $3,657,300. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEM traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.78. 102,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,426,077. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $86.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.48. The company has a market cap of $46.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.31 and a beta of 0.43.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 167.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.52 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.43.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

