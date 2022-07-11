Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Sells 22,500 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. lowered its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum comprises 3.6% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $21,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 5.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% during the first quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 21,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 10,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.36.

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded down $0.87 on Monday, hitting $82.40. The stock had a trading volume of 26,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,924,409. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $50.19 and a twelve month high of $114.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.78. The company has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.79.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.37. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.77%.

In related news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

