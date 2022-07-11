adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €220.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €220.00 ($229.17) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ADS has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €255.00 ($265.63) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €235.00 ($244.79) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €350.00 ($364.58) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €305.00 ($317.71) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €205.00 ($213.54) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Get adidas alerts:

Shares of FRA ADS opened at €168.46 ($175.48) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €176.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is €207.60. adidas has a 52-week low of €163.65 ($170.47) and a 52-week high of €201.01 ($209.39).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.