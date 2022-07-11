Advisory Services & Investments LLC Acquires 429 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Advisory Services & Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises 0.6% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 58,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 18,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 30,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.03. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,526. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.65. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $27.43 and a 12-month high of $35.63.

