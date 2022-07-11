Advisory Services & Investments LLC Has $6.10 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Advisory Services & Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $6,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock traded down $0.91 on Monday, reaching $63.22. The stock had a trading volume of 30,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,529. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.52. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $62.09 and a 1 year high of $85.70.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

