Advisory Services & Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Advisory Services & Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.68. 3,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,637,391. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.35. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $29.33.

