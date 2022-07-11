Aeon (AEON) Price Up 6.1% Over Last 7 Days

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. Aeon has a market cap of $1.20 million and $21.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeon coin can currently be bought for $0.0757 or 0.00000371 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aeon has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $130.01 or 0.00637443 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000092 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000192 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

Aeon (CRYPTO:AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Aeon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

