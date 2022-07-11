Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $162.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $174.00.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $119.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.71. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.33. Affiliated Managers Group has a twelve month low of $112.38 and a twelve month high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.33. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.28 EPS. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group will post 18.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMG. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

About Affiliated Managers Group (Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.