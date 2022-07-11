AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $93.19

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $93.19 and last traded at $93.72, with a volume of 14322 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.15.

AGCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered AGCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on AGCO from $169.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AGCO from $143.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.55.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.51. AGCO had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.06%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 19.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,796,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $992,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,255 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,453,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,424,000 after acquiring an additional 106,593 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AGCO by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,956,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,962,000 after buying an additional 388,909 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in AGCO by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,073,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,723,000 after buying an additional 16,851 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,040,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,095,000 after purchasing an additional 91,406 shares in the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

