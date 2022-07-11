Agrico Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RICO) Shares Bought by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in Agrico Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RICO – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,132 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned about 1.06% of Agrico Acquisition worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OTA Financial Group L.P. increased its stake in Agrico Acquisition by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 58,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Agrico Acquisition by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 169,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Agrico Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,869,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agrico Acquisition by 904.1% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 408,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 367,450 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Agrico Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $4,270,000. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Agrico Acquisition stock opened at $13.36 on Monday. Agrico Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $14.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.29.

Agrico Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of agriculture, horticulture, and aquaculture sectors in the United States.

