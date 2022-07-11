Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Given New C$30.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Shares of Air Canada stock opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,723.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.16. Air Canada has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $22.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.20.

Air Canada ( OTCMKTS:ACDVF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.74). Air Canada had a negative return on equity of 828.99% and a negative net margin of 39.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Canada will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

About Air Canada (Get Rating)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.