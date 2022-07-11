Akroma (AKA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $11.00

Akroma (AKA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 10th. During the last week, Akroma has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. One Akroma coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Akroma has a total market cap of $7,873.97 and $11.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,150.90 or 0.05606173 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00072395 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Akroma is akroma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

