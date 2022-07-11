Alien Worlds 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $24.68 Million (TLM)

Alien Worlds (TLM) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 11th. Alien Worlds has a market capitalization of $73.37 million and $24.68 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Alien Worlds has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Alien Worlds coin can now be bought for about $0.0281 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00117931 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004883 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00016713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00033238 BTC.

Alien Worlds Profile

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,617,135,616 coins and its circulating supply is 2,611,487,653 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

Alien Worlds Coin Trading

