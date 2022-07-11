Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Alkami Technology from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Alkami Technology from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.60.

ALKT opened at $14.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -24.22 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 9.78, a current ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.22. Alkami Technology has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00.

Alkami Technology ( NASDAQ:ALKT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $44.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.90 million. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 30.15% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. Alkami Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.30) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alkami Technology news, CEO Alex Shootman bought 22,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $250,068.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,024,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,398,945.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 2,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $41,514.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,811,993.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,244 shares of company stock valued at $550,488. 40.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALKT. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alkami Technology during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 1,475.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 844,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,933,000 after purchasing an additional 790,535 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,544,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

