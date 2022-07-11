Alpaca Finance Reaches Market Cap of $31.82 Million (ALPACA)

Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Over the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. One Alpaca Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00001130 BTC on exchanges. Alpaca Finance has a total market cap of $31.82 million and $5.10 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00123151 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00017734 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Buying and Selling Alpaca Finance

