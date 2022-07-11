Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Price Target Raised to $182.00

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $181.00 to $182.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMR opened at $117.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.92. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.31. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 52-week low of $21.28 and a 52-week high of $186.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $20.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $18.49 by $2.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.90 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 152.74%. On average, analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 84.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s payout ratio is 4.02%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Anne Fessenden sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total transaction of $581,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,950.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 344.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,226 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 16,462.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter worth $179,000. 69.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources (Get Rating)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.