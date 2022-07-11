Ambrosus (AMB) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $31,673.00

Ambrosus (AMB) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One Ambrosus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ambrosus has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. Ambrosus has a market cap of $4.63 million and approximately $31,673.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

POA (POA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC.

POA Network (POA) traded 456.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Apple (AMB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000448 BTC.

UMI (UMI) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Umi Digital (UMI) traded down 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ambrosus Profile

AMB is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 769,873,000 coins and its circulating supply is 726,733,451 coins. The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

