American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by KRS Capital Management LLC

KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,047 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. American Express comprises approximately 1.0% of KRS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $993,440,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,097,746 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $506,791,000 after buying an additional 869,167 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 1,051.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 578,461 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $94,636,000 after purchasing an additional 528,228 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of American Express by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 754,707 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $123,465,000 after purchasing an additional 368,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of American Express by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,277,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,607,848,000 after purchasing an additional 320,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $141.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,924,545. American Express has a 12-month low of $134.30 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The company has a market capitalization of $106.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.98 and a 200-day moving average of $171.22.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.84%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXP. Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.63.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

