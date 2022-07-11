AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $169.82.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABC shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $1,621,205.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,975,237.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,027,855 shares of company stock valued at $904,265,428 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $142.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.66 and its 200-day moving average is $146.30. AmerisourceBergen has a fifty-two week low of $111.34 and a fifty-two week high of $167.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.44%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

