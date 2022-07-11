AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Shares Up 2.8%

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) traded up 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $116.38 and last traded at $116.36. 15,695 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 677,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.17.

AMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.82.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.24. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 44.09% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 15th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 1,400 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total value of $136,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,537.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,494,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,928,000 after purchasing an additional 163,430 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,662,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,760,000 after purchasing an additional 59,967 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,335,000 after acquiring an additional 56,075 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 12.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,160,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,110,000 after acquiring an additional 132,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,027,000 after buying an additional 41,627 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

