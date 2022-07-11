Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

NYSE:AP opened at $3.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $6.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.30. The company has a market cap of $75.80 million, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.94.

Ampco-Pittsburgh ( NYSE:AP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $94.43 million for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 3.18%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after buying an additional 13,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the first quarter valued at about $4,236,000. 43.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing. The FCEG segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

