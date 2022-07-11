Analysts Set Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) PT at $75.45

Shares of Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.45.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$79.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$80.50 to C$82.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Dollarama from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Dollarama from C$80.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

OTCMKTS DLMAF opened at $60.17 on Wednesday. Dollarama has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $61.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.07.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

