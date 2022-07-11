Analysts Set Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Price Target at $79.56

Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.56.

EHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

In other Encompass Health news, Director Kevin J. O’connor acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.48 per share, with a total value of $66,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at $228,425.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,602,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,580,000 after purchasing an additional 29,795 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,543,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 859,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EHC opened at $48.41 on Monday. Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $44.33 and a fifty-two week high of $85.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.90 and its 200 day moving average is $64.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.64%.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

