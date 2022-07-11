Analysts Set FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Price Target at $296.11

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $296.11.

Several equities analysts have commented on FLT shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet lowered FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $218.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.16. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12 month low of $200.78 and a 12 month high of $282.02.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $789.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 28.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

