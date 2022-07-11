Analysts Set Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) PT at $64.33

Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.33.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GDEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $66.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 161.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 129.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GDEN opened at $39.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Golden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $38.21 and a 52 week high of $59.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 2.57.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.63. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 55.22%. The firm had revenue of $273.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Golden Entertainment (Get Rating)

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.