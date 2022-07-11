Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 11th (AAV, ARE, BDT, BLX, CVE, EFX, FOOD, KEL, MTY, PDD)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, July 11th:

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.25 to C$13.75.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$18.00 to C$14.00.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT)

had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.75 to C$9.50.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) was downgraded by analysts at CSFB from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$31.00 to C$34.00.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$13.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$2.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$3.75 to C$2.25. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.50 to C$8.00.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$63.00 to C$64.00.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$77.00 to C$68.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $70.00 price target on the stock.

