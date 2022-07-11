Andretti Acquisition Corp.’s (NYSE:WNNRU) Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow

Andretti Acquisition’s (NYSE:WNNRU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, July 12th. Andretti Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 13th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of NYSE:WNNRU opened at $10.00 on Monday.

Get Andretti Acquisition alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Andretti Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andretti Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.